Who Is Priya Bhavani Shankar? Opens up on $exual Harassment, Family Wiki-Bio

As per the sources and reports, it is shared that two Indian actresses shared about s8xual harassment. It become a hot topic on the internet and making the headlines of news sites. Priya Bhawani said “S8xual harassment is introduced and spread wholly in all industries, not just the film industry. The important thing is that victims of s8xual harassment must speak up, but more than that, society must listen to them. Society needs to stop victim-blaming and asking questions like why didn’t you talk about it earlier, why now, and so on. This issue needs to be addressed.” Scroll down to know more about the actress and this topic.

Who Is Priya Bhavani Shankar?

The two actresses worked in Indian television and cinema and shared about s8xual harassment. She believed that these kinds of s8xual harassment and abuse were not related to the film industry as well as many women are facing such issues. She also said that ” No matter what kind of work a woman is doing and what is she doing, there are the chances of happening s8xual harassment. Society needs to support women and speak up about their experiences and listen to them. We and society need to stop blaming the victim and supporting them.

Let us know more about the actress, Her complete name is Sathyapriya Bhavani Shankar. She was on born 31 December 1989 and she is currently 33 years old. She studied B.Tech and MBA. She is an Indian actress and television presenter who appeared in the Tamil film industry and some Telugu films. She generated a large number of fans around the world by performing her best acting career. Now, many social media users are sharing thier reactions to her statement and many of her fans are supporting her.