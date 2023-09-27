Who Is Punithamalar Rajashekar? Ten-year-old Girl Sets World Record For Quickest Blindfolded

10-year-old girl sets Guinness World Record for blindfolded chessboard arrangement. A remarkable achievement has been accomplished by Punithamalar Rajashekar, a 10-year-old from Malaysia, who has established a new Guinness World Record by setting up a chessboard blindfolded in a mere 45.72 seconds. Punithamalar Rajashekar, a 10-year-old chess enthusiast hailing from Malaysia, achieved recognition in the chess world by accomplishing the impressive feat of assembling a chessboard blindfolded in an astounding 45.72 seconds.

Punithamalar’s remarkable achievement has bestowed upon her the prestigious Guinness World Record for the ‘quickest arrangement of a chess set while blindfolded.’ This record-setting accomplishment occurred at Punithamalar’s school, with the school’s administration and members of the Parents and Teachers Association as witnesses. During her discussion with Guinness World Records, Punithamalar shared that her father serves as her coach, and they engage in chess matches nearly every day.

Who Is Punithamalar Rajashekar?

She conveyed that setting the world record has deeply influenced her life, fostering a strong sense of pride and individuality. Additionally, she aspires to be a source of inspiration for others, encouraging them to pursue their extraordinary aspirations. The inspiration for Punithamalar to pursue a world record emerged after she watched a documentary showcasing remarkable human accomplishments. Witnessing individuals pushing their boundaries and accomplishing incredible feats ignited a strong desire within her to seek greater recognition. Following her involvement in various events, including Kids Got Talent, her father proposed that she concentrate on her passion. As a result, Punithamalar and her family collectively decided to set their sights on breaking this particular record.



Punithamalar’s academic passion revolves around mathematics, and her future ambition is to become a space scientist. In addition to her chess enthusiasm, she takes pleasure in memorizing facts and images. She has been actively engaged in various school competitions, showcasing her skills in storytelling and public speaking. The youthful chess champion has voiced her determination to take on another challenge in the realm of blindfolded chess play, underscoring her unwavering commitment to achieving excellence.