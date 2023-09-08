Who Is Quiana Mann? 11-year-old Boy Faces Trial Over Mother’s Shooting Death

We’ve got some news that’s sure to blow your mind. A Wisconsin boy accused of killing his mother after she wouldn’t buy him a VR headset has been charged as an adult. The unidentified child, who was 10 years old at the time of the shooting in November 2022, was interviewed by two psychologists and arraigned in front of Judge Jane Carroll of Milwaukee County Circuit Court in July. However, the judge ruled that the kid was ready to go to court as an adult and said he didn’t have a serious mental illness, according to the report. Let’s continue to read the whole article carefully.

The psychologists, according to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal, disagreed as to whether the boy was aware of the severity of the unlawful act that he committed. The accused's lawyer reportedly questioned Carroll's ability to represent the accused in his defense, according to Law and Crime. A criminal complaint filed last December states that the boy shot his mother in the eye after she wouldn't buy him a VR headset from Amazon, according to the complaint. The complaint states that Quiana Mann was shot by her son in her Milwaukee home on November 21, 2022.

Who Is Quiana Mann?

According to the complaint, the boy then tried to hide the gun before alerting his elder sister that his mother had passed away. The elder sister then called 911, the complaint said. The complaint further stated that at approximately 7 a.m. on the day of the incident, the boy unlocked a gun from his mother's locked safe. The boy later admitted to the police that he was angry that his mother had awakened him 30 minutes earlier and had not let him buy the Oculus VR headset from Amazon, the complaint stated. The child then logged into his dead mother's Amazon account and purchased the Oculus VR headset the following day.

The boy is charged with first-degree reckless murder and is currently being held without bail at $50,000. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years to life in prison. Following the traumatic event, the child reported that he had inadvertently shot his mother in the eye and was subsequently permitted to remain with his parents. However, on the following day, the child's family contacted the police with doubts regarding the boy's sincerity. The complaint states that the child admitted to the aunt that he was pointing the gun at his mother.