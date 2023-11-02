Who is Raaj Kumar Anand? ED Raids Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s House

Raaj Kumar Anand is a very well-known Indian businessman and Politician from Delhi. As per the sources, ED raided Delhi’s minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s premises. The ED took steps before the raid at Kejriwal’s premises. Currently, the name of Indian politician Raaj Kumar Anand is on the top of the social and news channel headlines. Recently, this has gone viral on the web and caught a lot of attention from people. In this article, we are going to talk about Raaj Kumar Anand’s viral news. We will try to give you every piece of news of recent viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the ED raids at Raaj Kumar Anand’s premises. The investigation starts early Thursday morning. The Enforcement Directorate arrived at the home of Raak Kumar Anand on Thursday morning. The search took place ahead of CM Arvind Kejriwali’s questioning by the agency today. The search by the ED is ongoing at nine premises of Raak Kumar Anand. The ED raids at nine premises of Raaj Kumar Anand. The search is ongoing in connection with a money laundering case. The search is ongoing at Raaj Anand’s residence which is conducted by the ED. Read more in the next section.

Who is Raaj Kumar Anand?

The questioning will also take place with the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal by the agency today. The questions will be asked over a money laundering probe. As we earlier mentioned, Raaj Kumar Anand is a very well-known Indian politician. He is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Currently, he is facing legal trouble and questions in connection with money laundering. Further, the few locations of Raaj Kumar Anand’s premises were also searched by ED. This news made a huge controversy. The Indian politician Raaj Kumar Anand,57, is serving as the MLA of Patel Nagar. Stay connected with this page.

The post shared by ANI that, an ED raid was ongoing at the premises of Raaj Kumar Anand who is Delhi’s Minister and MLA of Patel Nagar. The search is underway near the Civil Lines area. The search by ED began early Thursday morning. The search will take at 9 places on Raaj Kumar Anand’s premises. The search at his came just before Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the ED. The raid is happening in connection with the laundering case. The raid is linked to the Delhi Liquor policy case. The CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is going to present at the ED’s Delhi Office.