Who Is Rachel King? Teacher Was Fatally Shot in Dunkin’ Drive-Thru By a Hitman Hired by Romantic Rival

Two people have been charged this week in connection with the cold-blooded fatal shooting of a lady as she sat in her car at a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township during what prosecutors theorized was a "murder-for-hire" plot.

According to the report, the suspects are identified as Alhakim, 33, and Julie Jean, 34, of Elkins Park and they were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and related offenses in the shooting death of the lady. Reportedly the victim has been identified as Rachel King who is 35 years old and she lost her life on 11 April 2023 in the shooting incident. The lady was shot and killed in front of her 11-year-old son in Cheltenham. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Rachel King?

35 years old Rachel King was from Cheltenham and worked as a teacher at the Grover Cleveland Mastery Charter School in Philadelphia and where she spent more than 10 years. She was shot many times as she sat in her vehicle in the drive-thru lane of the Dukin store in Cheltenham. It is very painful news for her family as they lost their beloved person's family as no one thought that she would lose her life like this.

On arrival, police discovered a lady dead in the driver's seat of her Ford Edge, which had come to a rest on a parking island near the Dunkin' drive-thru lane. On the basis of the investigators, detectives determined that the victim's car was followed from her residence in the Lynnewood Gardens apartments by a silver Mercury Sable driven by Alhakim. Since the 35 years passing has come on the internet many people are very shocked by her death, family and friends recalled her as a dedicated mom and beloved teacher at Grover Cleveland Mastery Charter School.