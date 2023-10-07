Who Is Rachin Ravindra? How Much Is He Worth? Age, Height, Wife, Net Worth

In the exciting world of international cricket, few names stand out as brightly as Ravindra Ravindra. The New Zealand cricketer has not only captured the hearts of cricket fans but has also amassed an incredible net worth that is set to increase further in 2023. Ravindra is on his way to becoming a legend in cricketing circles due to his brilliant batting and all-round cricketing skills. Keep reading the entire article to know how he became so successful in cricket.

Ravindra is a cricket player who was born on 18 November 1999 in Christchurch, New Zealand. His name is a mix of the names of two former cricketers, namely, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Ravindra made his international debut for New Zealand in September 2021. He played in two Under-19 Cricket World Cups (2016 and 2018) in which he represented New Zealand. In March 2020, he scored his first first-class century. He was included in New Zealand cricket’s squad for the 2023 World Cup. The ICC named Ravindra the team’s ‘developing star’ after the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. On 25 November 2019, he scored his maiden List A century in a Ford Trophy match against Wellington and Auckland. Let’s take a look at Ravindra’s career and net worth. Who Is Rachin Ravindra?

Rachin Ravindra’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million as of 2023, which is pretty impressive, but it’s only going to get bigger in the coming years because of his great cricketing performances and growing fan base. He started his career off with a bang when he showed off his amazing batting skills during the test series against India. His meteoric rise in international cricket is nothing to scoff at. He’s currently playing in the Cricket World Cup in 2023, and he’s been one of the best players for the New Zealand team. Keep reading for not to miss a single piece of information related to him.