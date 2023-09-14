Who is Rafiq Thompson? West Philly Man is Found Guilty of Murdering His Ex-girlfriend

Recently, a piece of disgraceful news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that 40-year-old man Rafiq Thompson from Pennsylvania had shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Tamara Cornelius and their unborn child. As soon as this matter came up on social media, it attracted people’s attention. But this matter does not end here because now people want to know more deeply about this matter and why that person did this. Is that person now in the custody of the police there are many other questions that come up regarding this case, so keeping this in mind, we have brought for you all the information related to this case.

As we told you in the above paragraph, 40-year-old Pennsylvania man Rafiq Thompson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Tamara Cornelius and their unborn child. But this incident was committed by the accused in April 2022, due to which he was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges. As the case progressed, the Montgomery County DA’s Office said he would face the death penalty. According to reports, it is being said that Cornelius, a 31-year-old woman who lost her life in this accident, was the mother of three children and was 14 weeks pregnant.

Who is Rafiq Thompson?

The dead woman was said to have briefly met Thompson the night before the crash, before he followed her to the Exxon station at 113 N. Gulf Road and later fired shots at a gas pump, killing her. Hearing the sound of bullets, nearby people gathered on the spot and told the police about the entire incident, after which the police sent the woman to the hospital but there it was found that she was pregnant and had died.

When the police started their investigation on this matter, it was found that Thompson had sent messages to Cornelius 93 times and called him 21 times between April 4 and April 6, to which he did not answer and in a fit of anger he stabbed the woman. Took the life of. The woman was completely unaware of this accident due to which she did not respond to the man's calls and messages and went to meet him at night and lost her life. It is being told that the person had fired several bullets at the woman from his car.