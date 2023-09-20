Who is Ragan Sierra Moreno? Public Defender Busted Over Illicit Relationship With Inmate

In this article, we are going to talk about Ragan Sierra Moreno and the theory of a Dallas public defender who was accused of sharing sensitive information and having a relationship with an inmate. After coming out of this news, created a buzz on the internet and baffled many social media users. Many are hitting the online platforms to know more about herself and all the details related to this case. Our source has deeply searched and collected a lot of details and here we shared all the available details, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive sources, Ragan Sierra Moreno is a Dallas public defender and recently, she was arrested for sharing sensitive information with an inmate whom she struck up a relationship with. Dallas County Sheriff’s Office shared these details and shared a picture of her. Now, she has been arrested and facing charges after striking a relationship with a former client and sharing sensitive information with him. She is accused of providing Todd Whitfield an inmate with information that he used to threaten the victims of his brother. This incident happened in Dallas County Jail. Still, much information has been left to share, so continue your reading.

Who is Ragan Sierra Moreno?

Ragan Sierra Moreno is a 28-year-old Dallas public defender. She was arrested on Thursday 14 September 2023 and charges of abuse of official capacity. After this incident the authorities began an investigation and collected sensitive information about the brother of Imate criminal cases from Moreno, Whitfield used to threaten the victim and now, released the Dallas public defender on bond. The department shared that “He would text the victim from his jail tablet” and she was caught when the authorities noticed her spending an inordinate amount of time with the inmate Whitefield. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

During the investigation, DSO determined that she had a personal relationship with the inmate and the authorities discovered the inmate used her Dallas County ID to get access to the inmate and criminal records of other inmates. The exact details of this investigation are not confirmed or clear yet. The criminal asked her to check the criminal record of his brother, Zion Whitfield and she used her laptop to collect the details for court records. It is shared that the investigation is ongoing the authorities will release the details in clear words soon.