Who Is Rajesh Das? Ex-Tamil Nadu DGP Gets Three Years In Jail

Recently the news has come on the internet that Former Director General of Police Rajesh Das was sentenced to three years in custody for s*xually harassing a fellow officer.

Who Is Rajesh Das?

On the basis of the report, A Villupuram court convicted the suspended IPS officer for s*xually harassing a lady officer and punished him with three years of rigorous detention and also levied a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him. The court granted him bail and 30 days time to go for appeal. The complaint was filed by a lady IPS officer against the senior officer in February 2021, alleging the officer had made s*xual advances when they had been traveling together on patrol duty for the security of the then Chief Minister Palanisami. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, the AIADMK government suspended Das and constituted a six-member of committee to investigate.” The execution had recorded statements of 68 persons including police personnel. The officer may prefer the appeal and seek immediate bail,” said a member of the prosecution team. This issue had become a poll issue in 2021 and the then-leader of the opposition MK Stalin had self-confidence and punishment if voted to power. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

