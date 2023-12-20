Who Is Rappers Jigg and Celly Cell? Two Rappers Shot and Killed in Milwaukee

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Jigg and Celly Cell, Milwaukee rappers, tragically lost their lives in a double shooting. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In the city of Milwaukee, a sorrowful event has transpired as local artists Jigg and Celly Cell are confirmed as the casualties of a deadly double shooting. Prominent figures in Milwaukee’s rap scene, Jigg and Celly Cell, met a tragic end in a shooting near 20th and Locust. Notably, Jigg, recognized for regional success, played a pivotal role in garnering attention for Milwaukee’s rap landscape. Near 20th and Locust, the shooting has turned the area into a somber gathering point for grieving fans and community members. Milwaukee Police are actively investigating the incident as a double homicide, diligently working to identify those accountable. Jigg and Celly Cell’s passing has reverberated through the Milwaukee community, creating profound shockwaves.

Their esteemed reputation and widespread affection make their unexpected departure even more heart-wrenching. The news of Jigg and Celly Cell’s demise prompted fans and fellow musicians to express grief and memories on social media. The lasting impact of their music on the Milwaukee rap scene ensures they will be remembered. In conclusion, the untimely loss of these two rising stars leaves a notable void in the Milwaukee rap community, with the city mourning while investigations into the shooting unfold. Milwaukee police received reports of the shooting at approximately 12:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of N. 20th St. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the events leading up to the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Who Is Rappers Jigg and Celly Cell?

On Tuesday night, within a few blocks of each other, friends and family gathered separately to commemorate their lives in vigils. Joevon “Jigg” Wilder was poised to achieve widespread recognition in rap circles. With two YouTube songs amassing millions of views and several others reaching hundreds of thousands, both as a lead and featured artist, his influence was significant. His Instagram page boasts nearly 33,000 followers. Beyond his artistic accomplishments, he is being fondly remembered as a caring son and father.

Cross expresses that Wilder was the love of her life, and his sudden departure is a heartbreaking blow for the new mother who envisioned a lifetime together. Sharing a Christmas photo from last year, just a week before Christmas this year, she and her son will face the holiday without the most significant man in their lives. Wilder is now a cherished memory for them. Yet, Cross believes that his extensive music catalog will serve as a way for their son to grasp who his father was. It becomes her responsibility to fill in the details, revealing the complexities of a man who transcended his musical persona. “His dad displayed incredible strength,” Cross emphasized. “He was the toughest person I know, as reflected in his music, but it doesn’t reveal his tender side. He loved his son immensely, so much.”