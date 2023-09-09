Who is Rathika Rose? Bigg Boss 7 Telugu Boyfriend? Did Rathika Rose & Oscar-Winner Rahul Sipligunj Break Up

In this article, we are going to talk about Rathika Rose. Rathika Rose is a famous social media and television star. She was a contestant of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu. Currenlty, her name is come into the social media headlines and created a huge controversy. Her fans want to know who is Rathika Rose’s boyfriend. Rumors are coming that Rathiks broke up with Siplihunj. This news has gone viral on the internet and caught a lot of attention from the viewers. This news is circulating all around the internet. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news of Bigg Boss’s contestant. Let’s take a look in detail.

Rathika Rose is a prominent Indian actress and model. She is famous for Telugu movies and has a significant place in the work of acting. Further, in 2023 she participated in the Telugu Bigg Boss season 7. The actress gained a massive fan following after appearing in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Rathiks is also known among her fans as Priya. Born on October 12, 1995. She got her BTech degree from the Malla Readdy College of Engineering and Technology which is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Who is Rathika Rose?

She really loves to travel. Moreover, she is one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 reality show and is gaining popularity with her cute looks and friendly nature. Recenlty, her name made headlines on the internet after revealing her relationship. Now, the question is raised Is she in a relationship? Let us tell you that she loves to keep her personal life private. It seems she is not relationship and her personal life information is also unknown. Yet, she publicly did not reveal her relationship. We still finding her personal life information.

As we earlier mentioned she has no boyfriend. It looks like the actress is focusing on her career. For Rathika her career is a top priority. Now, her fans searching for Rathika Rose and Rahul Sipligunj broke up. Yes, her breakup rumors are true. She broke up with Rahul. Rahul Sipligunj is a famous Indian playback singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained massive popularity after releasing the song, Natu Natu. This song is also nominated for an Oscar award. Recenlty, Rithika broke up with Rahul before the Bigg Boss show. She plays very well in Telugu Bigg Boss season 7. Keep following this page to know more viral news.