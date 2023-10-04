Who is Raymond Paiva IV? Man Who Killed Grandmom Before Selling Her Jewels for Heroin

In this article, we are going to share the murder case of Raymond Paiva IV who killed his grandmom and got 60 years in prison for his crime. It is also shared that he killed his grandmother before selling her jewelry for heroin. The news of this incident is gathering a lot of attention on the internet sites and lots of people are hitting the search engines to know more about this incident. Our sources have fetched a lot of information about this topic. Let us continue this article and we will try to cover every single piece of information, so read completely.

This incident took place in 2017 and the authorities began an investigation after this incident. According to the reports, Raymond Paive IV brutally killed his grandmother, Eudora Gustafson in a cold-blooded way on 10 February 2017. Meanwhile, this incident happened in 2017 at his grandmother’s house located in Bristol, Rhode Island and recently he was sentenced for his crimes. He is a man of Bristol and now facing the charges of the crime of killing his mother. Lots of people are asking online about his justice and more about this incident, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

His grandmother, Eudora Gustafson was 66 years old at the time of her passing and she died in a brutal and cold-blooded way. After a long time period the suspect, his grandson Raymond was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday, 3 October 2023. He pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Stephen P. Nugent on September 21, 2023, saying that he and his girlfriend, Selena Martinez suffocated his grandmother, Gustafson with a pillow to buy heroin and beheaded her before stealing her jewelry and car. But tied the trash bag. However, the exact detail is not revealed and the investigation is still ongoing.

If we talk about this murder incident then, the accused was at the house of his grandparents after using heroin and wanted more money to buy more. When his grandfather left for work and there was no one at home, he attacked his grandmother who was alone in the living room and he covered her face with a trash bag, tied it, and smothered her with a pillow. It led to her death and after her death, he took three or four rings from his grandmother's hands," jewelry, coins, a checkbook, and a car. His girlfriend is in Providence County Superior Court and the investigation is under way.