Who is Regan Thibodeau? Deaf Community Members Killed in Maine Shooting

the sign language interpreter who led the Maine mass shooting media briefing was a close friend of victim Joshua Seal.

You all know very well that the shooting incident that took place in Lewiston, Maine on October 25, 2023, shocked people. In this incident, 18 people lost their lives and 13 people were seriously injured in a shooting across a bar in Lewiston. The name of the person who carried out this incident was Robert Card, who was found dead by the police on October 27, 2023, at around 7:45 p.m. near the Androscoggin River in the Lisbon Falls area. When the police found Robert Card’s body, the police gave their statement to the public saying that Robert Card had committed suicide by shooting himself. This incident has now become a topic of discussion for the people and people want to know every information about it. After this, it has become very difficult for the police to solve this case.

Who is Regan Thibodeau?

But recently another news has come out from this case which we told ourselves in the above paragraph that the sign language interpreter who led the main mass shooting media briefing was a close friend of the victim Joshua Seal. Regan Thibodeau is 44 years old and hails from Maine. According to information, it has been learned that she currently holds a PhD in ASL and works as a professor at the University of Southern Maine. Joshua Seal was also one of four men who carried out a tragic attack on October 25, 2023.

In this incident, 40-year-old Robert Card started firing brutally at the patrons of the bar with an AR-15-style weapon. The families of innocent people who were victims of this incident have demanded the law to give justice to their members.