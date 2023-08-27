Who Is Renee Rapp Parents? Charlie Rapp And Denise Rapp Wiki-Bio, Age, Family

Renee Rapp has gained popularity in a recent time period and lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about herself. She is an American actress and singer who was also the winner of the 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress. She is also an active user of social media and has a massive amount of fans on her social media accounts. Many people are raising various questions related to her and it creates a great buzz on the internet, so we made an article and shared the whole details related to her in this article.

Let us know about herself more, She was born on 10 January 2000 and currently, she is 23 years old. Her real name is Renee Mary Jane Rapp and finished her education at the Northwest School of Arts. She also studied for three years at Hopewell High School located in Huntersville, North Carolina. As per the sources, she performed in the theatre program and played on the varsity golf team women during her days in school before transferring to Northwest School of the Arts. Lots of people are also hitting the search to know about her parents and her career. Keep reading and continue this article.

Who Is Renee Rapp Parents?

She is the daughter of Charlie Rapp And Denise Rapp and she was born Renee Mary Jane Rapp but she is mostly known as Renee Rapp. She received the award of Best Actress at the Blumey Awards in 2018 and also won the premiere musical theater awards of Charlotte for her portrayal of Sandra in her school’s production of Big Fish. She won various awards and achieved many successes in her life. She earned a scholarship of $10,000 and is currently known as a successful actress and singer. Her parents played an influential role in her career and keep reading to know more about her parents.

Her mother Charlie Rapp and her father Denise Rapp always support her in achieving her success. Not much information has been shared about her parents but they both are also popular as the parents of Renee Rapp. She is bisexual and she played golf in middle school and high school. She had performed at Spring Awakening, Mean Girls, and Sisgendered. She also worked in the television and film "Mean Girls: The Musical".