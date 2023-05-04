Who Is Richard Stoner? Virginia Man Killed a Woman and Her 7 Years old Son

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a Virginia man killed a woman and her 7 years old son two decades ago and faces four life sentences in the murder-for-hire attack which was reportedly prepared by the slain woman’s estranged husband. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on many social networking sites. This news became a topic of discussion that why the man killed the lady and her son. Now many people must be very curious to know the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, on 1st May 2o23, Monday, Circuit Judge Steven Frucci ordered a top penalty of four sentences for Richard Eugene Stoner without the chance of parole. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said that in February 2023 stoner begged guilty to numerous charges including four counts of using a gun in the commission of a felony, aggravated malicious wounding, torture/mutilating a dog causing death, arson of an occupied dwelling, conspiracy, burglar and aggravated murder. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Richard Stoner?

Christopher Schmidt, the estranged hubby of the slain female, paid Stoner $10,000 during the duo’s custody fight over their baby daughter and amid a highly controversial divorce. The murderer was married to Christopher’s first cousin at the time. On 28 June 2004, the hitman drove to Virginia Beach to Lois’ home and confirmed she was the only person at the place. He misstepped the circuit breaker and lured the lady into the garage as per the plan provided by Christopher. Along with her son who was only 7 years old, she entered the garage. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Stoner came out of the bedroom and shot Lois in the head to confirm she was dead. Jonathan was still seated on the couch. He told Jonathan to run, but Jonathan just sat there as if in shock. Stoner had his bags from the garage and brought them into the house. He again informed Jonathan to get out of the house but he did not move then Stoner shot him point blank in the head, killing him instantly.