Who Is Rick Harrison’s? TLC Star Sued By Mother Amid Pawn Shop Ownership Dispute

1 day ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Rick Harrison is a famous television personality and American businessman. In this article, we are going to talk about Rick Harrison. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding Rick Harrison and are interested to know about his net worth. Further, TLC star sued by mother amid pawn ownership dispute. We will try to give you every single piece of news about Rick Harrison’s recent viral news. Once again his news is circulating on the web regarding his net worth. Rick Harrison is a very famous personality who has appeared in many shows. Read more in the next section about Rick Harrison and his personal life. Keep reading.

Who Is Rick Harrison's?

As we earlier mentioned Rick Harrison is a famous American personality. He is also the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. This shop is featured in the History series Pawn Stars. The American personality Rick Harrison was born on March 22, 1965. As per his date of birth, he is currently 58 years old. The shop was developed in 1989 by his father Richard Benjamin Harrison. Now, the question stands what is the net worth of Rick Harrison? His net worth is becoming a main hot topic on the internet for the discussion which we will disclose in the next section. Swipe up the page.

Who Is Rick Harrison’s?

Rick Harrison is described as the Richest American celebrity. As per the 2023 report, Rick Harrison has a net worth of $9 Million. Further, the shop Gold & Silver Pawn Shop has been running since 1989. He has an immense fan following all over the world due to his hard work and dedication. As per the Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated at $9 Million. Rick Harrison’s birth name is Richard Kevin Harrison. He is from Lexington, North Carolina. He is mostly known for the Gold and Silver Pawn shop. Scroll down the page to know more.

Despite his television career, currently, he found himself on legal charges. Rick Harrison’s mother’s name is Joanne Harrison. Rick Harrison faced a heated ownership dispute against his mother. The mother of Rick Harrison has 51% ownership of the pawnshop. The mother of Rick Harrison stated that her son has contained more than $500,000 in cash and silver. She says that the entire amount is from her late husband. On the other side, the American personality Rick Harrison said that the allegations made against him are totally false. Currently, he is stuck in a legal case over the property and the amount of his late father. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

