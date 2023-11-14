Who Is Robert Bovard? Tinsley Mortimer Is Officially Married to Robert Bovard

In this report, we are going to talk about Robert Bovard. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. People are showing their interest in knowing about Robert Bovard in detail. The recent news is coming that Tinsley Mortimer married Robert Bovard in a Palm ceremony. The fans of Tinsley Mortimer are very curious to know the recent news of her personal life. Tinsley Mortimer is a well-known American personality, and this article provides information about her and her husband. To learn more, read the full article on this page. Let’s dive into the details.

As per the sources, a very well-known American personality Tinsley Mortimer married Robert Bovard. They married in a Palm Beach ceremony. The good news is coming for the Tinsley Mortimer fans she found her true love. In 2021, she got divorced from her ex-fiance. The American personality Tinsley Mortimer officially announced her marriage to Robert Bovard. According to the sources, Tinsley Mortimer officially married Robert Bovard. The Real Housewives of New York alum and businessman wed in November 2023. The couple Tinsley Mortimer and Robert Bovard tied the knot in November 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. Read more in the next section.

Who Is Robert Bovard?

Let’s take a look at Tinsley Mortimer’s profile. Tinsley Mortimer is a very well-known and popular American socialite and television personality. She was born on August 11, 1975. She gained her after appearing in the reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City and High Society. As per her date of birth currently, she is 48 years old. Tinsley Mortimer is a native of Richmond, Virginia. Complete her higher school education at St. Catherine’s School. Got her college degree from Columbia University. The news of their marriage created a huge buzz on the internet. The American personality Tinsley Mortimer loved to keep her personal life private. Swipe up the page.

If we talk about the Tinsley Mortimer’s husband. As we earlier mentioned Tinsley Mortimer married Robert Bovard. As per the sources, Robert Bovard is the president of an iron and steel company. Robert Bovard got a degree in political science and government from Sewanee: The University of the South. After graduating in 2005, Robert Bovard worked as a legislative correspondent for a former U.S. official. He stayed in this field for nearly three years before joining Augusta Iron & Steel Works, Inc. in Augusta, Georgia. Bovard has been with the company for over a decade. Further, Bovard is a father of three children. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.