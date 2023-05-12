Who Is Robert De Niro? Robert De Niro Becomes DAD To Seventh Child At 79

Recently the name Robert De Niro has come on the internet and currently, this name is trending on social media platfroms. Robert De Niro is a very famous American actor who welcomed another child, making him a father of seven children. American actor Robert De Niro made the announcement during an interview while promoting his new movie “About My Father”. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Now many people must be very curious to know about the whole information of the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, the interviewer stated I know you have six children then Robert De Niro said “Seven, actually. I just had a baby, the actor quickly corrected. Now many people are inquisitive to know about the five unknown facts about the famous Robert Anthony De Niro. So in this article, we will discuss the five unknown facts. Reportedly, Robert De Niro was born on 17 August 1943 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. He is a loving son of Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro Sr. Scroll down the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Robert De Niro?

His dad was of Irish and Italian descent, while his mom had Dutch, English, French, and German ancestry. His mother and father met at Hans Hofmann’s painting courses in Provincetown. If we talk about Robert De Niro’s married and Dating life, He got married twice to Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower but had two high-profile romances outsides of marriage. In the late 2020s, he started dating Tiffany Chen. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2023. 7 children from several different partners, his first wife Diahnne, Abbott, has two children. The actor shares a daughter Drena whom he adopted in 1971. He has also a son, Elliot, 24, and a daughter, Helen Grace, 11.

As far as we know, the actor dropped out of school when he was 16 years old to attend the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting. After appearing in a few Off-Broadway plays, he made his film debut in Brian De Palma’s The Wedding Party. He is one of the very talented and famous actors who owns several restaurant businesses by co-owing Locanda Verde. He is also famous for his best roles in Tribeca Grill and Nobu. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.