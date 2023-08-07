Who Is Robert Edward Moore? Florida Man Arrested For Assaulting 87-year-old Man to Death on Golf Course

A 76-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after killing a man on a golf course due to a misunderstanding over a crash. Currently, this news is at the tip of the social media headlines and caught much attention from the viewers. People are getting shocked after hearing this viral news. Further, the victim’s name was Dean William Zook who was 87 years old at the time of his death. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The incident that occurred on a Florida golf course back in June has recently gained attention due to the arrest of a 76-year-old man. Robert Edward Moore Jr is now facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter on an elderly person as a result of an altercation that tragically led to the death of 87-year-old Dean William Zook. This news made headlines after uploading. Keep reading through the article to know more. According to the affidavit, during the incident, an unknown white male approached the scene of a minor accident and angrily exclaimed, “What the hell, you hit my car!” This aggressive confrontation quickly escalated, resulting in a tragic outcome for all involved.

Who Is Robert Edward Moore?

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining a calm and rational demeanor, even in moments of frustration and anger.

The Florida man is now under police custody. The Florida man is in Sumter County Detention Center. Still, the investigation is ongoing.