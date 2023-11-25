Who Is Robyn Brown? ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gets Slammed After Police Body Cam Video Goes Viral

In this report, we are going to talk about Robyn Brown. As per the recent details, the ‘Sister Wives’ star gets slammed after the police body come video goes viral. In 2021, the ‘Sister Wives ‘ star Robyn Brown was pulled over by the cops. Currently, a video is going viral on the web and catching a lot of attention from the viewers. The name of Robyn Brown is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Her name is highlighted on the web due to her previous incident. Let’s delve into this in detail.

Robyn Brown is a very well-known personality. As per the sources, the star Robyn Brown was pulled by the police in 2021 due to a cell phone violation. Recently, the CCTV footage of a Police officer has gone viral. The video is creating a huge controversy. The CCTV footage of the police officer is becoming the topic of the discussion. The video shows that the woman Robyn Brown stopped by the police officer. The officer asked about her driving license. The ‘Sister Wives’ was traveling with her children. She was with her younger daughter Ariella Mae who looks worried in the CCTV footage.

Who Is Robyn Brown?

The daughter of Robyn Brown asked the police officer if they were going to arrest her mother. The officer says decline. For the cell phone violation, she got a traffic ticket. The officer asked Robyn Brown if she could also pay the fine trough online which was low. The star Robyn Brown and his children were talking with the Police officer without the mask. At that time, the world was battling with Covid-19. The star Kody was too strict during the Covid pandemic. He warned his wives and children to keep their distance from everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scroll down the page.

The social media users raised many questions regarding Robyn for not following COVID protocols. Further, Robyn Brown was also involved in Meri Brwon's catfishing scandal. In an interview, the star Kody Brown revealed that he only loves Robyn Brwon. Robyn married to Kody Brown on May 22, 2010. The couple first met in 2009. Kody's 4rth wife is Robyn. On December 11, 2014, the couple Kody and Robyn legally married. Robyn's first husband was David Preston Jessop. She has 3 children with her first husband David Preston Jessop. On the other side, She has two children with her second husband Kody.