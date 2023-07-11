Who is Roscoe Danielson? Man Arrested in Deaths of Family Members in Queens

The breaking news is coming that a man killed his own mother and brother. People are hugely searching for Roscoe Danielson. Who is Roscoe Danielson? This news is making fire on the internet. People have very eager to know this news in detail. Currenlty, he is in police custody. He was arrested. This news is circulating all around the internet. This viral news left people in shock. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The discovery of a man and his mother’s remains within hours of each other has sent shockwaves through the Corona neighborhood, as reported by CBS News. On Wednesday, July 5, the lifeless body of Kyle Danielson was found in a garbage bag on 104th Street. Tragically, around 12 hours later, his mother, Sheryl Myrick, was also found dead in their home. The authorities have not yet revealed the cause of their deaths, but ABC7 reported that Kyle’s body had a puncture wound on his back. Neighbors were stunned by the gruesome discovery. The strong smell emanating from the area indicated that the body had been there for some time. “It’s insane this neighborhood was never like this before, now all of a sudden a body back-to-back. It’s scary,” shared concerned neighbor Kelly Constantakis.

Who is Roscoe Danielson?

The New York Police Department quickly focused its attention on Roscoe Danielson, Kyle’s older brother. Investigators suspect Roscoe of moving Kyle’s body from their house to a different location. Roscoe has since been arrested on multiple charges, including weapon possession, concealment of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny of the Detective Bureau revealed that they obtained search warrants based on video surveillance showing Roscoe removing the body from the house. This shocking incident only adds to Roscoe’s troubled history, as he has had several prior arrests, the details of which have been sealed. A neighbor described how the body remained unnoticed for some time.

This tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of maintaining a vigilant and supportive community. The Corona neighborhood, once peaceful, has been jolted by these back-to-back deaths, leaving its residents fearful and unsettled. As the investigation continues, it is crucial for the authorities to uncover the truth behind these harrowing incidents and ensure justice for Kyle Danielson and his mother. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.