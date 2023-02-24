Who is Rosemary Tonga? Zambia Journalist Dies Together With Girlfriend in Road Accident

The Internet is mourning the passing of Rosemary Tongo, who was the loving girlfriend of Television presenter, Nathan Mbawa sadly passed away at an earlier age. According to the updates, Nathan Mbawa and his girlfriend, Rosemary Tongo became a victim of the tragic accident on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The unfortunate accident took place when Nathan and his girlfriend Rosemary were together in a car and traveling. Unfortunately, their previous moment turned into a horrific incident that took their life. The reports say that they were driving towards Lusaka, which is the capital of Zambia when the incident happened at around 2 AM at the miles roundabout on the Great North Road.

It was reported that Nathan Mbawa lost his life on the spot while Rosemary was taken to the hospital after suffering severe injuries. She was receiving treatment at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where she later died due to her major injuries. Along with Rosemary and Nathan, Rosemary’s best friend Serah was also traveling in the same car when the accident occurred. Thankfully, Serah was unharmed and didn’t suffer any injuries. Serah survived in this accident without any serious injury. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

Who is Rosemary Tonga?

As we know that Nathan was a well-known journalist in Zambia. Rosemary Tonga will be laid to rest on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Nathan lost his life just after 11 days of celebrating his birthday. The families of Nathan and Rosemary are deeply shocked by the tragic news of their beloved ones.

Nathan gained the attention of his audience after being a popular TV host and musician. He made a prediction of his death which was December 23, 2023, in a Facebook post. He said that the world will wake up without him. His sudden passing has left his fans and loved ones in deep shock. He will be always remembered as a beautiful soul. #RIPNathanMbawa