Who is Ruai OCS? Arrest of Officer Exposes Graft Rot in Police Service Explained!

Recently, another attention-grabbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Rui OCS has been arrested on bribery charges. Yes, you heard it right.

Before knowing about the bribery allegations of Ruai OCS, let us tell you about Ruai OCS. Ruai OCS is the Chief Inspector Duncan Otieng of Ruai Police Station. He has been holding the post of Chief Inspector Duncan Otieng for a long time. But the recent news of his bribery has shocked everyone. As you all know the purpose of being a government employee is that he should always be honest and loyal to his duty. But Ruai has spoiled the name he has earned in his career by taking one wrong step on his character.

Who is Ruai OCS?

According to the information, it has been learned that Chief Inspector Duncan Otieng Ruai had to face the charges of Ethics and Anti-Corruption. He was arrested on Saturday evening and found guilty on bribery charges. An individual had made allegations against him that he had asked for a bribe from him. The law did not ignore this case at all but instead sentenced Ruai for the crime he committed. In Ruai’s case, all the evidence and witnesses recovered by the police were presented before the law which proved that he was a criminal.

He was arrested last night for being drunk and creating disorder after committing bribery. Ruai himself has admitted his bribery crimes. For committing this crime, he will have to spend some years of his life in jail.