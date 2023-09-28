Who Is Rui Jiang? Virginia Man Arrested After Bringing Weapons to Church Service

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Rui Jiang. Rui Jiang is a name that people have started counting in the list of a criminal. Yes, you heard it right. It was told that the police recovered a pistol, a folding knife, and a folding “credit card” from Rui Jiang. After all this was lost from the person, people are now becoming curious to know about it. Even now, after hearing this news, people have started asking various questions like whether Rui Jiang was arrested by the police. Is it taken or not? Keeping everything in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you, so without any delay, let’s start today’s article and learn this news in depth.

According to the information, the investigation began when a female resident of Maryland called police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, saying Jiang had shared a photo on Instagram that contained vague threats. After this, the police detained 35-year-old Rui Jiang without any delay. When the police began their investigation on this case, they revealed that the items seized from the criminal were part of a failed demonic plot to kill churchgoers in Haymarket, Virginia. After this it was handed over to local law enforcement.

Who Is Rui Jiang?

Anne Arundel police reportedly learned that Jiang was suspected of making a threat against Park Valley Church in Haymarket. The police found Jiang guilty in this case and was taken into custody at 10 am. Another thing that has come out of this case is that it is being told that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced that he believes that after the arrest, the latest version of America’s mass murderer has also been stopped. Jiang’s arrest is not unusual as houses of worship across the country have often been the target of America’s mass shooting epidemic, but it is a matter of pride that police prevented another attack.

The police, in a statement on the matter, told the public that Jiang managed to enter the church through the back entrance but was caught when security guards spotted him and chased him. When the criminal realized that someone was following him, he sat in a stadium-style seat like a normal person. After some time, when he started leaving from the other gate, he was caught by the security guard and immediately informed the police. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.