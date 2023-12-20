Who is Runner-up of ‘The Voice’ Season 24? Angry Fans Left ‘Sick’ After Ruby Leigh’s Win Gets ‘Robbed

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Ruby Leigh’s victory in ‘The Voice’ Season 24 has left disappointed fans feeling robbed, as the runner-up’s identity has triggered anger and dissatisfaction among the audience. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Despite being declared the runner-up in ‘The Voice’ Season 24, fans strongly contend that 16-year-old Ruby Leigh deserved the victory, arguing that her vocal prowess surpassed that of Huntley.

Speculations arose suggesting that had Ruby been on Team Niall, she might have clinched the win, while some believe NBC aimed to crown a less renowned singer as the show’s winner. Following Ruby’s second-place finish, disgruntled fans are inundating the internet, accusing the show of being “rigged.” The possibility of Ruby receiving future opportunities from any of the coaches remains uncertain. A fan expressed frustration, stating, “If Ruby had been on Team Niall, she would’ve won. It feels rigged from the start, aiming for back-to-back wins since Blake is gone. Ruby was undoubtedly better. I’m sick – Huntley will likely fade into obscurity like other past winners within a year!” Expressing disappointment, one fan commented, “Ruby Leigh should’ve been the winner.”

Another fan added, "Ruby's talent surpasses Huntley's; she's way more talented, especially considering she's only 16. We can expect to see her again for sure." Speaking candidly, a fourth fan expressed, "Let's face it. I'm certain there are numerous scouts and agents in the audience eager to sign Ruby! I wouldn't be surprised if, in a few years, Ruby becomes a judge. Ruby, you're the winner in our eyes." Criticizing Huntley's performance, one asserted, "Ruby is a far superior singer compared to Huntley."

Another upset fan exclaimed, “No way! Ruby was unfairly denied on #TheVoice!!!” Huntley emerges as the champion of ‘The Voice’ Season 24, securing the season’s title for Niall Horan’s team once more. Upon being declared the winner, Huntley was overcome with disbelief, tears streaming down his face. He celebrated briefly, then embraced Ruby, offering comfort after her loss. In the last episode, Gwen Stefani found herself without any contestants from her team, as all of them were eliminated before the finale. Niall Horan entered the finale with two finalists, Mara Justine and Huntley. Meanwhile, Reba McEntire also had two singers on her team, Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar. John Legend’s sole remaining contestant in the finale was Lila Forde. You can stream Season 24 of ‘The Voice’ on NBC and Peacock.