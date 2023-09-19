Who is Russell Brand’s father-in-law? Inside Russell Brand’s Rocky Relationship With Wife’s Family

Currenlty, Russell Brand’s father-in-law’s name is on the social media headlines. As per the sources, the golf legend begged his daughter to leave the comedian. In this article, we are going to talk about the golf legend Bernard. Russell Brand’s father-in-law was not happy about the relationship. This news has gone over the internet and left many questions. The legendary golfer Bernard took some convincing when the comedian started dating his 18-year-old daughter. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news. If you are interested to know about this in detail, stay connected to this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Bernard Gallacher is a famous Scottish professional golfer. Born on February 9, 1949. He began his career when he was 11 years old. Known for his golfing skills. Bernard got many awards for his excellent performances. He won the Lothians Golf Association Boys Championship in 1965. He married Lesley and they have three children including Kirsty. He was a professional at the Wentworth Club near London for almost 25 years. His daughter Kirsty was a presenter on Sky Sports News for almost 20 years.

Who is Russell Brand’s father-in-law?

As per the sources, Bernard Gallacher reportedly begged daughter Laura to leave Russell Brand. The couple started dating in 2007. Russell Brand and Laura first met when she was an art student. Brand was 30 years old and Laura was 19 at the time of their meeting. If we talk about Russell, is a famous English theorist, comedian, actor, and writer. Born on June 4, 1975. He found himself in the social media controversy. He got the 3 British Comedy Awards and a nomination for a BAFTA Award.

Further, Brand was accused by four women between 2006 to 2013. The legendary golfer asked Laura to leave the brand before these allegations came to light. Gallacher was not happy with their relationship. He was concerned about their age gap. As we earlier mentioned Laura is 13 years junior to Brand. He met with Laura when he was on Radio 2. Kirsty was presented at that time. He married Laura Gallacher in 2017 and they have two children. Moreover, Brand has a huge fan following all over the world. He has 6.54 million followers on his YouTube channel. He is active on various social media sites. He is living his life his own way.