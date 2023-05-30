Who is Ryan Gosling’s? and Musician Alter Ego Baby Goose Wiki-Bio

Recently, there is an announcement has been made by the creators of the Barbie movie in which the lineup of this film has announced. Currently, Dua Lipa is gathering a lot of popularity in the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack with her latest song, ‘Dance The Night’. This latest song is contributed by many different artists such as Ava Max, Charli XCX, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Tame Impala. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this upcoming film. In this article, we shared a single piece of news about this song and also talk about the popular personalities.

It is shared that the overseen of the Barbie album is ongoing by executive producer Mark Ronson. This latest film’s album will be released on 21 July 2023 and this film is also set to release on the same day. As per the reports, it is also shared that Ryan Gosling is also playing the role of the character Ken in this upcoming film. Yes, you heard right he is playing a role in this film, and the creators of this film shared the lineup of songs of this film which will be released on the same date of film release. Swipe up to read more about the personalities.

Who is Ryan Gosling’s?

Barbie film is an upcoming American film and it is full of fantasy and comedy. This film is directed and written by Grata Gerwing and Noah Baumbach is also the writer of this film. This film is based on Barbie which was produced by Mattel and Reviving Ophelia. David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner are the producers of this film. In this film, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling played the main role and the other co-actors also gave their best. Many people and fans are waiting to watch or enjoy this film. This film is not released yet but gaining so much attention from the people.

Ryan Gosling is also getting huge attention from the internet and social media platforms. He began his career as a child, starring in The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with many other stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake. He is a Canadian actor but he was not active completely for a long time. Now he is going to make a comeback and this news is receiving so much attention. Many social media users and his fans are excited for him and watch his role as Ken in this upcoming film Barbie.