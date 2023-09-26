Who Is Ryan Koss? Driver Involved in Treat Williams Fatal Crash Pleads Not Guilty

Here, we are going to talk about the death case of Treat Williams. He was an American actor and worked in various films. It is coming forward that the Vermont driver involved in a fatal car crash that killed Treat Williams pleaded not guilty. He pleaded on Monday not guilty to a charge and this crash incident occurred in June. He was charged with killing the actor. This news is making headlines on the internet and many social media are showing thier interest in this news. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this accident update and also talk about the deceased actor.

As per the exclusive news and reports, the driver of Vermont was involved in a fatal car crash incident and killed actor Treat William. Recently, he pleaded to the charge and he is identified as Ryan Koss. He is currently 35 years old and could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if he’s convicted of a grossly negligent operation that led to the actor’s passing. During his Monday arraignment, he has decided to plead not guilty to his role in the crash incident that happened in June. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Who Is Ryan Koss?

This arraignment happened on Monday 25 September 2023 at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington where he pleaded not guilty in this crash accident. It is shared that he can face up to 15 years behind bars after being convicted. This was a tragic collision incident in which a motorcycle and a single car were involved. After this incident, the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s office began an investigation and this investigation was finished last year. Keep continuing your reading to learn about this accident and the actor.

This accident incident happened on 12 June 2023 and he lost his life in this accident. He was 71 years old at the time of his death and passed away just an hour after being involved in this accident. In this collision incident, he was injured seriously and suffered life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where the doctors confirmed him dead. His real name was Richard Treat Williams and he was a successful American actor. He was mostly known for his work in film, television, and various theatres. Now, his death is getting attention when the suspect pleads not guilty. We will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read articles on the latest news topics.