Who Is Ryu Kai Her? Man killed in Sacramento County Nightclub Shooting

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Ryu Kai Her tragically loses his life in a shooting incident at Sacto By Night Lounge. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A harrowing incident occurred in the southern Sacramento neighborhood, where two individuals sadly lost their lives in a shooting incident at Sacto By Night Lounge. The tragic event unfolded in the 7000 block of Governors Circle. Among the victims was 23-year-old Ryu Kai Her, who had come to the club to pick up his cousin and friends.

The second victim was the proprietor of the nightclub. Both individuals were declared deceased at the scene. The tragic incident stemmed from a conflict in the parking lot, involving a gang that had lingered beyond the nightclub’s closing hours. In the ensuing altercation, a member of the gang discharged a firearm, striking both victims. Agents from the California Highway Patrol later apprehended the individuals responsible for the shooting. Further information about the suspects has not been disclosed, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Who Is Ryu Kai Her?

Hailing from Stockton, Ryu Kai Her was a graduate of Cesar Chavez High School and worked as an employee of the Stockton Unified School District. Those familiar with him are grieving the untimely loss of a young life, abruptly ended by a senseless act of violence. The community is reeling in shock after the incident, prompting a unified plea for action to confront the problem of gang violence that resulted in this heartbreaking loss of life. Law enforcement is diligently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident, and additional details will be shared as they emerge.



The aspiration is for a prompt delivery of justice for the victims and their families. Suspected gang members reportedly fired shots outside Sacto By Night Lounge at 7121 Governors Circle after a confrontation following the club’s closing, as stated by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Two men lost their lives at the scene, and no arrests have been announced by deputies. Jerome Nansel, one of the owners, confirmed one victim as Binh Do, 51, from Sacramento.

Nansel described them as good family friends who became business partners. “It’s a terrible situation,” Nansel expressed regarding the incident. Do’s main drive to contribute to the founding of the nightclub was rooted in his desire to bring joy to his wife by providing a venue where she could showcase her singing talent — she is a skilled vocalist and has a passion for singing, according to Nansel. The devoted father invested considerable effort into the establishment, dedicating over a year to its renovation, Nansel added. Expressing shock upon learning about Do’s passing, Nansel mentioned that business records filed with the state designate Do as Sacto By Night’s chief financial officer.