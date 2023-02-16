Who Is Sadie Raine Loza? Stepfather of Audrina Patridge’s Late Niece Sadie Explained!

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous American actress Audrina Patridge’s niece Sadie Raine Loza has passed recently. Sadie Raine Loza passing news has been confirmed by her mother. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media many people are very shocked by her sudden death. Now Audrina Patridge’s family has been grieving her niece’s death. Now many people are very curious to know about Sadie Raine Loza and what happened to her suddenly. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sadie Raine Loza was the niece of the very famous television star Audrina Patridge. Sadie Raine Loza was a 15-year-old girl. She lost her life recently. Her passing news has been confirmed by her mother whose name is Casey Loza. She announced the information in a statement on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2023. Her sudden death left her family and loved ones at a terrible loss. Last week Sadie celebrated her 15th birthday, the Hills actress posted a touching tribute to her with a post chock full of pictures of her. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Is Sadie Raine Loza?

Since the Hills actress posted a touching tribute to her, many people are very saddened by Sadie Raine Loza’s death and now they want to know about her cause of death but currently, there is not much information about her cause of death still being investigated for a cause. It is very painful and shocking news for the Hills actress’s family as they lost their beloved child of the family. Sadie will be sadly missed by many people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sadie Raine Loza was born on 22 January 2008. Her mother wrote on Instagram a week or so later that she “can’t believe” Sadie is 15.“I’m so proud to be your mom. She was the eldest daughter of Casey from her previous relationship with Aaron Hershman. She has two other children with her husband Kyle Loza. Casey is a very famous personality who has good fan following since she arrived on the popular MTV show. Many many people have expressed their deep condolences to Sadie Raine Loza’s family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.