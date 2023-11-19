Who Is Sam Altman? OpenAI Fires Co-Founder and CEO Sam Altman For Allegedly Lying

There is a piece of news coming out that Sam Altman was fired as CEO and it is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. Yes, you heard right the co-founder and the CEO of OpenAL was fired from his position. He is an American entrepreneur and investor whose name is making headlines on the news channels. It is creating a buzz and many are showing their curiosity to know all the details about his resignation. We have gathered all the details from the internet sources about this topic and also share the details of Sam in this article, so read completely.

On Friday 17 November 2023, OpenAI announced that it had removed Sam as CEO and co-founder of the company because “the board has lost confidence in his ability to lead”. On the same day, a few hours later, his partner and co-founder Greg Brockman suddenly announced his resignation which was unexpected, shocking everyone in the tech world. They shared a statement, saying that his “departure follows a thoughtful review process by the Board, which concluded that he was not consistently clear in his communications with the Board, which impaired his ability to fulfill its responsibilities. Scroll down this page to know more about himself.

Who Is Sam Altman?

If we talk about Sam, his complete name is Samuel Harris Altman and he is an American entrepreneur and investor. Born in Chicago, Illinois, United States on 22 April 1985 and presently 38 years old. He attended John Burroughs School and pursued his education at Stanford University but he dropped out without receiving the bachelor’s degree. He worked as the president of Y Combinator from 2011 to 2019 and chief executive officer of OpenAL from 2020 to Friday 17 November 2023. Now, his name is getting attention after being fired from his position. He is well known for working in Loopt, Y Combinator, and OpenAI. Keep reading…

The news of Sam's firing from OpenAI is rapidly running on the internet sites. Reportedly, the board of directors cited his lack of consistent candor in his communications with board members as the primary reason for his removal and it was stated that his lack of candor hindered his ability to effectively carry out his responsibilities. They also said, they were grateful for their contributions but had decided that "new leadership is necessary as we move forward". Many social media users are sharing their reactions on his firing by commenting and posting.