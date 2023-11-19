Who Is Sam Altman’s Boyfriend Oliver Mulherin? American Entrepreneur Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

Sam Altman’s name is gaining a lot of popularity on the internet and has been trending on various social media pages for the last few days. He is an American entrepreneur, investor, and prominent tech industry figure, known for his personal relationship with Australian programmer Oliver Mulherin in addition to his corporate contributions. Yes, you heard right he is in love with a person of the same gender and this news has become a hot topic of discussion. Many people are curious to get more details and they are reaching out to online platforms. This is creating a lot of confusion and many questions are being raised. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

According to sources, the partnership between Sam and Oliver became more widely known when they attended the White House dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year along with other prominent couples like Satya and Anu Nadella, Sundar and Anjali Pichai. Oliver is a graduate in Software Engineering from the University of Melbourne. In a recent interview, Sam shared that he and Mulherin live together on Russian Hill in San Francisco on weekdays and they spend their weekends in a renovated 25-year-old house on a private ranch in Napa, California.

Who is Sam Altman’s boyfriend Oliver Mulherin?

Reportedly, the couple is planning to start a family soon. He may soon have to choose between becoming a father and protecting humanity against artificial intelligence and shared that he and his Australian programmer boyfriend, Oliver Mulherin, hope to start a family soon. If we talk about his romantic past, it is linked to Nick Sivo, whom she met while studying at Stanford University, before she got involved with Oliver Mulherin. Their love affair began in their second year and lasted for almost nine years. During this time, in addition to building personal relationships, they worked together professionally and co-founded Loopt. Keep reading…

Oliver Mulherin is a Software Engineering graduate student at the University of Melbourne and during his time in college he has experience in AI projects, especially language recognition and games. He has found his area of ​​expertise in the Internet of Things (IoT) since 2018 and is active in the open-source coding community through the IOTA Foundation.