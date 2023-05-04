Who Is Samantha Hutchinson? Danced With New Husband in Heartbreaking Video Hours before Fatal Accident

Here we are going to talk about two topics, one is a viral video and the second is news about a terrible crash. Both news is linked to each other because Samantha Hutchinson was involved in both news topics. Let us clear these news topics, the first news is about a viral video that featured her dancing with her new husband and the second news is about her unexpected death. Yes, you heard right she died just after some time of her marriage and this news is attracting the interest of many people and social media users. Let’s continue the article to know the complete information about her.

According to the exclusive reports, This shocking incident took place on Friday 28 April 2023 and she died in a crash. This video was captured at their South Carolina wedding reception before this fatal accident incident. She was confirmed as dead on the incident spot and his husband was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a brain injury and multiple shattered bones. She died at the incident scene and the police also arrive at the spot after a report of this devasting crash.

Who Is Samantha Hutchinson?

The police arrive at the incident spot and transferred her husband to get treatment for his injuries. He is currently admitted to the hospital. On the other hand, Samantha is no more and her death news broke the heart of his family, friends, and loved ones. The mother of her husband urge and said to do not to drive after drinking and requested for the peace at this difficult time. This news is too heartbreaking because the couple died just after their marriage and various social media users also express their reactions to this news.

This viral video is available on the internet and also circulating on many social media pages such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. and this video shows a beautiful dance of a couple. This video was circulated so many times and currently running in the trends of the internet. His husband is identified as Aric Hutchinson who was driving the vehicle after drinking badly and stuck her. Most times the reason behind the accident is driving and driving. Similarly, here he was drunk badly which resulted in a crash. There is not much information is available related to this incident. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.