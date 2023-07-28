Who Is Samantha Lang? Man Charged in 2007 Cold Case Killing of Westmoreland County Woman

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 22-year-old woman was murdered at her home. The 22-year-old girl has been identified as Samantha Lang. This tragic incident happened at her home on Route 982 in Derry Township on March 27, 2007. Recently the news has come on the internet circulated on social media platfroms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as lots of people are very shocked. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, on Wednesday, Charles Ream was arrested and accused of illegal homicide, burglary, robbery and theft by unlawful taking in connection with the case. The 53-year-old male was led out of the Greensburg barracks without stating anything. Sixteen years ago, when the 22-year-old Lang was found lying in a pool of blood, her throat had been slit from ear to ear. At the time of her passing, she was registered in classes to become a paralegal. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Samantha Lang?

Reportedly, police declared in the criminal complaint that they spoke with Ream the day after they found Lang’s body. Ream reportedly remained in Lang’s driveway on March 26 before following her inside via the back door and buying three bags of heroin from her. Ream admitted murdering Lang around the time of the crime, as per a male informant whom soldiers repeatedly said in March of this year. The suspect informed investigators. “Ream revealed how he killed Lang at his home for drugs and/or money,”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, however, the information claimed in the complaint that he thinks Ream informed him he needed to take care of her, and she recognised him. Police declare that they said to a lady informer who heard Ream and two others speaking in May last year. After peeking through Lange's mobile phone records, state troopers discovered that the last time she spoke to anybody was the day she sold heroin to Ream, as per the statement from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office. The suspect is still being held without bail in Westmoreland County prison.