Who Is Samar Singh? Cops Arrest Singer Samar Singh From Ghaziabad Explained!

In a piece of recent information, police have achieved success in capturing Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh who was absconding since it was found out that he encouraged Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubay to commit suicide. Samar Singh was arrested from Ghaziabad early on Friday, from a flat in Charmes Castle Society in the Raj Nagar extension area of Ghaziabad. Read out the whole story to know more. Bhojpuri actress, Akanksha Dubay, aged 26 was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi last month. She was found hanging inside the hotel room at Sarnath.

The actress’s mother Madhu Dubay was denying the possibility of committing suicide by her daughter. The mother alleged that her daughter was murdered and filed a case against two persons behind the alleged killing of her daughter, Akanksha Dubay. Police registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on 28th March. She told the police that her daughter was being threatened and tortured by the accused Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh for the last three years.

Who Is Samar Singh?

The mother of actress Akanksha Dubay also revealed that her daughter had not been paid for her recent work, which led to an argument between her and Samar Singh, who was also the boyfriend of the actress. The death of actress Akanksha Dubey sent shockwaves in the Bhojpuri film industry. The police also said that the room was locked from the inside and no outsider can be involved in the incident. A case of abetment to suicide had been filed against Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh. The accused has been caught from a society near Morta village in Nandgram police station limits in Ghaziabad as per the reports. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ghaziabad City, Nipun Agarwal told that the accused would be taken to Ghaziabad Court for transit remand and then will be handed over to Varanasi police.

Reports tell us that Akanksha Dubey had also attended a party just hours before she was found dead in her hotel room. The fellows told that she was not seeming stressed or disturbed during the party. It has been also revealed in the post-mortem reports that an unknown liquid has been found in her stomach. Some injury marks had also been noticed on her wrist. All these findings strongly direct the case toward murder. Let,s see how the case reveals more twists in the coming days. Stay tuned with us…………