Who is Sana Javed? Who is Shoaib Malik new wife?

In today’s article, we are going to share some interesting news with you. As you all know in the last few days, a wedding dress has become a topic of discussion for everyone. Yes, you heard it right. We are talking about Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed only. People want to know about the marriage of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. People have insisted on knowing this question: Pakistani actor and wife of Shoaib Malik, whose first marriage was with Umair Jaswal. However, we have collected for you every little information related to this question and this news. If you also want to know this news, then for that you will have to scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

Who is Sana Javed?

As we told you in the above paragraph Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed are making a lot of headlines on the internet with the news of their marriage. First of all, let us tell you about Shoaib Malik. Shoaib Malik is a well-known Pakistani cricketer who plays for the Pakistan national cricket team and currently plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. He was born on 1 February 1982 in Sialkot, Punjab, Pakistan. He started his cricket career in 1997 since then he has remained an important part of the cricket industry.

On the other hand, if we talk about Sana Javed, Sana Javed is also a beautiful and famous Pakistani actress who plays her character in dramas on Urdu television. She was born on 25 March 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She started her acting career in 2012 by working in the serial Shehr-e-Zaat. If we talk about her personal life, Sana Javed got married to Umair Jaswal in 2020. However, due to personal differences, this marriage did not last long and they decided to separate from each other in 2023.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding pictures are going viral very fast on social media. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have decided to spend their new life with each other by tying the knot in this new year of 2024. Shoaib Malik's story was also similar to Sana Javed's. Shoaib Malik married Sania Malik in 2010 and they divorced each other in 2023. In the wedding photo shared by Sana Javed with Shoaib Malik on her own Instagram, both of them are seen very happy with each other. Their fans have congratulated them and said that they always remain happy and healthy.