CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Who is Sana Javed? Who is Shoaib Malik new wife?

11 mins ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share some interesting news with you. As you all know in the last few days, a wedding dress has become a topic of discussion for everyone. Yes, you heard it right. We are talking about Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed only. People want to know about the marriage of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. People have insisted on knowing this question: Pakistani actor and wife of Shoaib Malik, whose first marriage was with Umair Jaswal. However, we have collected for you every little information related to this question and this news. If you also want to know this news, then for that you will have to scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

Who is Sana Javed

Who is Sana Javed?

As we told you in the above paragraph Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed are making a lot of headlines on the internet with the news of their marriage. First of all, let us tell you about Shoaib Malik. Shoaib Malik is a well-known Pakistani cricketer who plays for the Pakistan national cricket team and currently plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. He was born on 1 February 1982 in Sialkot, Punjab, Pakistan. He started his cricket career in 1997 since then he has remained an important part of the cricket industry.

On the other hand, if we talk about Sana Javed, Sana Javed is also a beautiful and famous Pakistani actress who plays her character in dramas on Urdu television. She was born on 25 March 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She started her acting career in 2012 by working in the serial Shehr-e-Zaat. If we talk about her personal life, Sana Javed got married to Umair Jaswal in 2020. However, due to personal differences, this marriage did not last long and they decided to separate from each other in 2023.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s wedding pictures are going viral very fast on social media. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have decided to spend their new life with each other by tying the knot in this new year of 2024. Shoaib Malik’s story was also similar to Sana Javed’s. Shoaib Malik married Sania Malik in 2010 and they divorced each other in 2023. In the wedding photo shared by Sana Javed with Shoaib Malik on her own Instagram, both of them are seen very happy with each other. Their fans have congratulated them and said that they always remain happy and healthy. Stay in touch with us for more latest updates.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

how you really enlarge penis promescent premature ejaculation treatment male libido enhancer can cbd oil help with sex drive does iuds cause reduced sex drive omega 3 for sex drive are antidepressants good for premature ejaculation can menopause increase your sex drive running and erectile dysfunction stress anxiety sex drive flo vitamins sex drive who makes the best male enhancement pills how much iron to take for sex drive can i enlarge my penis premature ejaculation new partner himalaya vigorcare male libido reviews my premature ejaculating boyfriend 4k iron deficiency and sex drive premature ejaculation r confessions male enhancement pills gas starion penis enlargement thunder penile skin bridges and premature ejaculation catholic answers male sex enhancement pills do i need a prescription for viagra in canada top rated penis enlargement pills kyle balls viagra my mom on my lap during drive sex story help my sex drive has disappeared enhanced rx male enhancement pills flomax for premature ejaculation hemp gummy bears near me lunch box cbd gummies cbd gummy no thc reviews on green ape cbd gummies charles stanley eagle cbd gummies best cbd topical for pain and inflammation mountain sky cbd gummies does cbd isolate work for anxiety and pain keoni cbd gummies 500 mg best pain reliever thc or cbd