Who Is Sarah Lahbati? Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez Cheating Allegations

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Sarah Lahbati’s Relationship Amidst Lesbian Rumors. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Explore the ongoing media buzz surrounding lesbian rumors involving Sarah Lahbati and uncover the exclusive details about her relationship to discern the truth. Swiss-born Filipino actress and reality star Sarah Lahbati garnered recognition as a finalist in the 5th season of the StarStruck reality show, a comprehensive talent competition broadcast on GMA Network in the Philippines. Following her victory in the fifth season of the popular reality show StarStruck, Sarah Lahbati took on lead roles in GMA Network’s drama series, including “Kokak” (2011) and “Makapiling Kang Muli” (2012), alongside her real-life partner Richard Gutierrez.

Lahbati also showcased her talent in various GMA shows such as “Love Bug Presents: Exchange of Hearts” (2011), “Little Star,” “Koreana,” and “Time of My Life.” Additionally, she became a regular artist on GMA Network’s variety shows like “Party Pilipinas” and “Sunday All Stars.” In 2015, Lahbati made a network switch to ABS-CBN after her contract with GMA Artist Center concluded. She officially joined Viva Artists Agency in June 2015 and earned the title of “Dance Goddess,” regularly performing on ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show, ASAP. Lahbati was cast in the ABS-CBN soap opera “Written in Our Stars,” alongside Toni Gonzaga, Piolo Pascual, Jolina Magdangal, and Sam Milby, which premiered in early 2017.

Who Is Sarah Lahbati?

In 2017, Sarah Lahbati took on the role of Valentina, the Goddess of Snakes, in the movie “Darna,” released by Star Cinema and Reality Entertainment. In late 2012, Lahbati voiced her dissatisfaction with GMA Network through her Twitter account, expressing a desire to be released from her contract. On January 10, 2013, GMA Network and GMA Films president, Annette Gozon-Abrogar, countersued Lahbati, filing a formal complaint for breach of contract on January 11, 2013. Facing multiple charges, Lahbati left the Philippines for Switzerland “to study” shortly after. In August 2013, she returned to the Philippines to confront the charges, and it was later revealed that she had gone to Switzerland to give birth to her son with Richard Gutierrez in May 2013, at the age of 19. Contrary to rumors surrounding Sarah Lahbati, she continues to embrace her love life, which appears unaffected by the speculations.

On March 14, 2020, Lahbati tied the knot with actor Richard Gutierrez in Taguig. The couple is blessed with two sons, Zion, born on April 29, 2013, and Kai, born on March 21, 2018. At 30 years old, Sarah Lahbati was born on October 9, 1993, in Geneva, Switzerland, where she spent her early years and initiated her education before relocating to the Philippines. Lahbati pursued her studies at the Immaculate Conception Academy in Cavite and made her screen debut as the daughter of Bong Revilla in the film “Hokus Pokus.”