Who Is Satendra Siwal? Indian Embassy Worker Arrested For Spying Was Providing Army Info To Pak

There is a piece of news coming forward related to the arrest of an Indian Embassy Worker for spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. This news is making headlines on the news channels and attracting the attention of people. The arrested accused has been identified as Satendra Siwal who allegedly passed critical information concerning the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence. Several questions have been raised in the minds of people and many are reaching online platforms to know more, so we made an article and shared all the available details related to this topic.

This news is coming from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, where the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Indian Embassy employee Satendra Siwal in Moscow. He was detained for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. He was arrested in Meerut and interrogation is going on. He served as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Ministry of External Affairs and can also be called an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He is accused of providing confidential information to Pakistan about the strategic activities of India’s Defense Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, and military establishments. keep reading…

Who Is Satendra Siwal?

Apart from this, he is also accused of providing classified information about the Indian Army and military activities to ISI operatives. Motivated by greed for money, Siwal committed this crime in exchange for money. He was allegedly taking advantage of his position in the Indian Embassy in Moscow to extract confidential documents. It is also reported that he was under surveillance for the last six months and when he returned to Hapur after taking leave from the Embassy in Moscow, he was arrested in Meerut. An FIR has been registered against him under the section of waging war against the country as well as the Official Secrets Act. Read on…

The agency said the case began with the operation coming to light as ATS had received intelligence from confidential sources that ISI handlers were offering financial incentives to Indian Foreign Ministry employees in exchange for sensitive information related to the Indian Army. The information being exchanged poses a serious threat to the internal and external security of India. It was concluded in the case that Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village, Hapur, UP, India, was allegedly extracting confidential documents by taking advantage of his position in the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He was a key player in this spy network and is currently facing charges of sharing vital information. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.