Who Is Satwik-Chirag? Satwik-Chirag Make History, Become Doubles World No.1

Recently, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy created history and became the world no. 1 in men's doubles. In this article, we are going to talk about Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Both the players won the Asian Badminton Championships and created a history. Both attained the World No. 1 spot and registered their name in Indian history. Both player's names are on the top of the social media headlines after won the Asian Badminton Championship. Both names are highlighted and get much attention from the viewers.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history after winning the Asian Badminton Championships and have been in fine form this year. Both payers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got the tag of World No. 1 Men’s Doubles. On Tuesday, both Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the World No. 1 spot Asian Championships. They are the first who win this feat. Their names are mentioned in the BWF World Rankings. Both got the feat after they won the men’s doubles competition. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Who Is Satwik-Chirag?

Let’s take a look at their profile. if we talk about Chirag Shetty is a popular and talented Indian badminton player. He was born on July 4, 1997, and he is currently 26 years old. He made a significant place in the world of badminton. He is the partner of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Both are only the pair who won the BWF Tour 1000 series. Further, both Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold at the Asian Games in badminton. Due names are ranked inside the top 10 of BWF World Rankings. Further, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is also an Indian badminton payer. He was born on August 13, 2000, and currently, he is 23 years old. More information about them is mentioned below.

There are only three Indian men who achieved the feat Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, and Prakash Padukone. The Indian team players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Indonesia due to Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Andrinato. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s names are mentioned in BWF rankings as top-ranked teams in the world. After that due also beat the South Korean sue Sol Gyu Choi and Won Ho Kim in the finals. Both Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are reaching the top of the BWF rankings. Except for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag, no one performed well this week.