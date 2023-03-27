Who Is Senthil Kumaran? Puducherry BJP Leader Senthil Kumaran Hacked to Death, CCTV Footage

A recent incident has shocked the entire country after a 45-year-old Puducherry BJP leader Senthil Kumaran was hacked to death by several bike-borne men on this Sunday night. Yes, the victim of the case has been identified as Senthil Kumaran who was a BJP leader and was killed by almost 7 people. They all were involved in the case of killing the BJP leader using machetes. According to the sources, the incident took place on Sunday night, March 26, 2023. Since the incident took place, many leaders are coming ahead to protest on the roads. Keep reading to know more details here.

The incident took place outside a bakery and the entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. According to the sources, all the accused surrendered themselves and police have formed a special team to investigate into the matter. Let us tell you that Senthil Kumaran is a relative of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also arrived to the scene after the incident took place and broke down upon seeing Kumar. Now, the video of the incident is circulating on social media and everyone is trying to know about the details regarding to his death. We are going to share some important details of the incident.

Who Is Senthil Kumaran?

According to the sources, Senthil Kumaran was standing outside a bakery shop and there were several people around the area when several bike-borne men surrounded him and attacked at him with crude bombs. The CCTV clearly shows 2 men hurling crude bombs at the leader. After this, almost 700 BJP functionaries rushed outside the bakery shop where Kumar was attacked. Along with this, police also rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. As we can see in the CCTV footage several people from one gang assaulted the BJP leader with sticks as the area gets enveloped in smoke.

All the assailants surrendered themselves but the identification of those attackers has not been disclosed yet. The BJP leader lost his life on the spot due to major injuries. It was horrific to learn that a BJP leader was killed on the spot where several people were already present. Senthil Kumaran was a resident of Vanniyar Street and the incident took place in Villianur. Police are trying to locate the culprit who is also involved in this case. More details are not confirmed by the police. Stay tuned with us to know more details. #RIPSenthilKumaran