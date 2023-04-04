Who Is Shahabuddin Mansuri? Madhya Pradesh Man Won Rs 1.5 Crore By Investing Rs 49

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you. A driver earned Rs 1.5 crore by investing Rs 49 in an online gaming app on Sunday, 2 April 2023. The driver is a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now this news gaining huge attention from the people as now they are also searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district driver won Rs 1.5 crore by investing Rs 49 in an online gaming app. On the basis of the report, the driver is identified as Shahabuddin Mansuri who won the amount by getting first place by making a virtual cricket team in the “Rs 49 category,” in the gaming app. The man asserted that he was trying his luck by making teams in such online cricket games for the last two years. He started a cricket team on the app during a match between Punjab and Kolkata on Sunday. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Shahabuddin Mansuri?

Now, the driver has withdrawn Rs 20 lakh from his app wallet out of Rs 1.5 crore of the winning amount. A total of Rs six lakh will be removed as tax and Rs fourteen lakh will be credited to his bank account. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very surprised by this news and this news is also a topic of discussion. It is a very happy moment for Shahbuddin's family as no one thought that he won the first position by creating a virtual cricket team.

As we already mentioned that the driver is identified as Shahabuddin Mansuri who is from Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. He lives in a rented house but now he plans to build his own house with the money he won. He also aims to begin his own business with the remaining amount.