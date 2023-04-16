Who Is Shaista Parveen? Atiq Ahmad’s Wife ​​Shaista Parveen May Surrender

Shaista Parveen may surrender after the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra said that Shaista can surrender today i.e. on 16 April 2023. The gossip of Shaista Parveen arriving in front has boosted. It is concerned that Shaista Parveen can be seen till the afternoon. A reward of 50 thousand has been announced on Shaista. She may attempt to attend the last traditions of her husband. Supporter Vijay Mishra has made a big declaration towards Shaista Parveen, who is absconding after the Umesh Pal murder case.

He said, ‘Shaista can surrender today.’ However, the surrender of Shaista Parveen has not yet been approved by the management. Quoting police sources, it is being claimed that Shaista Parveen will surrender today. At the same time, attacks are going on in many places in the state. Apart from Shaista, the police are also looking for Guddu Muslims.

A total of six charged have been killed since the murder of Umesh Pal and two policemen in Prayagraj, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday, the main spectator in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) murder case Umesh Pal) MLA Raju Pal and his two officer security guards were shot dead outside his Dhumanganj residence. Based on a complaint by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq, Ashraf, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, two parties, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others. It is being told that on February 24, the driver of the killer’s vehicle was killed in an encounter in Prayagraj on February 27.

A man named Usman was killed in another alleged encounter in Prayagraj on 6 March, while Asad and Ghulam were killed by police in Jhansi on 13 April. Former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq and his brother were carried to Prayagraj from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail. A court hearing was held in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and he was remanded to police custody.

Asad was cremated at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Saturday amid heavy officer security, with only a few foreign relatives and locals present inside the graveyard. Incidentally, apart from Guddu Muslim, Armaan, and Sabir, Atiq is currently bolting and carries a reward of one lakh each. A month before his son’s death, Atiq had requested custodial security in the Umesh Pal murder case. The Supreme Court had allowed Atiq’s lawyer to start the petition confirming that the state machinery would take care of him.

Jaya, the wife of Umesh Pal, who was killed on February 24, told the police that her husband Raju Pal was a witness to the murder. She also alleged that in 2006, Ateeq Ahmed and his associates kidnapped her husband and forced him to give a statement in his favor in court. Umesh and his police protector were attacked while returning home from a local court in Prayagraj. Jaya claimed that Ahmed’s sons Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and others came from behind, opened fire on them, and hurled simple bombs. Umesh Pal and the police escort were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.