Who is Shakeela? Bigg Boss 7 Telugu Contestant? Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Family, Net Worth, Instagram

Here, we are going to talk about Shakeela who was also known as the contestant of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu. She is an Indian actress and is also known as an Indian politician. She is most popular for her versatile career. She is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 7 Telugu and is gaining a lot of popularity among the netizens and people. Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular shows in India and it is a reality show which is running with a great TRP. In this article, we are going to share all the details related to this show and also talk about Shakeela, so read continuously and completely.

Recently, a post was shared on a Twitter account in which she has just conveyed and this 28-second clip went viral on the internet. This video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and various social media pages. Let us know about herself first, she is an Indian actress and also known as an Indian politician. She has worked in multiple films including Tamil, Malayalam, and Telegu languages. She has a massive amount of fans on her social media pages and they are supporting her to win season 7 of the Bigg Boss Telegu show.

Who is Shakeela?

She became a member of the Indian National Congress in March 2021 and also worked in films. Her journey in BB7 Telegu began in September 2023 and she has provided herself with a reality show platform to connect with a wider audience. She joined the show with charm, wit, and charisma and shared great moments in this BB7 Telugu. She was born on 29 November 1973 in Nellore, Andra Pradesh, India, and her real name is Chandrasekharan Pankajakshi. She belongs to a poor family and made her name after making her debut in the film industry. Swipe up this page to learn more about this show.

She began her career in the film industry at a young age and she worked in her first film Malayalam Playgirls in 1995. She became a notable figure in the history of Indian cinema and she is currently performing in the BB7 Telegu. Bigg Boss Telegu is an Indian reality show and this show is continuing with its seventh season. This show is hosted by Nagarjuna and this show is telecast on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar. It is produced by Endemol Shine India and this season began to broadcast on 3 September 2023.