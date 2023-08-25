Who Is Shanna Gardner’s Parents? Jared Bridegan’s Ex-Wife Vacationed With New Spouse 2 Weeks

The shocking news we get from our source. Shanna Gardner, the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan who works as a Microsoft Executive was charged with murdering her ex-husband. She was 36, was arrested on August 17 in West Richland, where she was living with Bridegan’s twin son and daughter. She had maintained a low-key presence for the majority of the time since Bridegan’s death, even staying distant from his funeral. She was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse. On Thursday, police announced Ms Gardner-Fernandez had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge and is accused of conspiring to have her killed. Let’s this full article to know the full story.

Shanna’s parents, Shelli and Sterling Gardner are renowned figures in the crafting industry that became an immensely successful company. Their entrepreneurial journey began with creating a venture that was not only lucrative but also held deep personal feelings. Her mother Shelli has established herself as a leading entrepreneur in the world of creativity. Her father was one of the co-founders of Stampin’ Up!, a renowned crafting empire, Sterling has played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of countless individuals. Sterling Gardner’s steadfast devotion to his daughter stands as a testament to the strength of familial bonds and the challenges of navigating personal lives amidst public scrutiny. Scroll down to learn about the full case of his case.

Who Is Shanna Gardner’s Parents?

Gardner is from Utah and met Bridegan while visiting a friend in Florida in 2009. They married in 2010 in Salt Lake City. After some time later they moved to Connecticut and started having trouble involving her and her trainer. They both are not very happy in their marriage. The news says she had an affair. And few years later she filed for divorce in February 2015 and sought primary custody of their twin children. The court file has about 300 entries and motions. Gardner accused Bridegan of disturbing and abusive behavior toward their children and he accused her of spying on him and disparagingly treating him in front of the children. Read the whole article to not miss any details.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, the husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife, was arrested Thursday in central Florida without incident, authorities announced at a press conference. He has been indicated by a grand jury on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. State Attorney Melissa Nelson declined to reveal the motive behind Fernandez Saldana’s alleged involvement. Bridegan was going somewhere in his car when he came out of his car on a Jacksonville road on 16 February 2022 after stopping because of a tire blocking the street. He was shot multiple times at close range in what authorities deemed a targeted attack, leaving four children fatherless.