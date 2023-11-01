Who is Shauna Chin? What Happened to Gully Bop? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Gully Bop’s wife. Yes, you heard it right. People are getting very excited to know about Gully Bop’s wife. Not only this but now people have also started asking many types of questions like who is Gully Bop’s wife? What is the name of Gully Bop’s wife, and many other questions? But we have collected every little piece of information related to Gully Bop’s wife. So, without any delay, let us proceed with the article and learn in-depth about Gully Bop’s wife.

Gully Bop was a well-known music artist from Jamaica, whose full name is Robert Lee Malcolm. But these days he is making a lot of headlines on the internet. Recent information seems to indicate that Gully Bop has passed away. This news has attracted a lot of attention from the people, after which everyone is becoming curious to know about the death of Gully Bop. The news of his death has disappointed everyone because no one had anticipated that Gully Bop would leave this world like this. Gully Bop passed away on October 31, 2023, taking his last breath at the age of 95.

Who is Shauna Chin?

He died in Kingston hospital and the cause of death has so far been attributed to his illness. Everyone is sad since the death of Robert Lee Malcolm. He has achieved many successes in his life due to which he ruled the hearts of people. He was an inspiration for people to showcase their talent. The entire music industry is disappointed by his death because he has contributed immensely to the music industry. Now we come to our last and important question who is Gully Bop’s wife? Answering this question, let us tell you that Gully Bop is Shauna Chin, whose full name is Shauna Controlla.

Shauna Chin shared the news of Gully Bop's death with great sadness, highlighting the time she spent with him. After Gully Bop's death, no information has been shared about his funeral arrangements. It will take some time for his family to recover from his death before Gully Bop's family will share any clear information about his funeral arrangements.