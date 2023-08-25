Who is Skilla Baby? What is Skilla Baby Real Name? Check Wiki-Bio Age and More

In this article, we are going to talk about Skilla Baby. Currenlty, this name is on the top of the social media headlines and becoming a new topic on the internet for discussion. As we all know Skilla Baby is a very famous and well-known rising rapper and music artist. His fans want to know his real name and identity. He has a huge fan following. This article will help you to learn about his real name, age, and many more. His fans are curious to know about his personal life information. If you are interested in knowing the recent news of Skilla Baby stay connected with this page and read the full article.

Skilla Baby is a very well-known fast-rising rapper and recently came into the social media controversy. He is basically known for his breakout single “Trevon’ on his 2019 album Push That Shit Out Skilla. He was born on October 2, 1998, in Detroit, MI. He is 24 years old and a rising star. Further, he is active on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Skilla Baby earned over 600k followers on his Instagram page where he promotes his music and shares his personal life information. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Who is Skilla Baby?

Further, his first music name is “Mystical” which was released in September 2019. The music video received over 1 million views on YouTube. Now, the search engine hitting the question regarding his real name so let us tell you that his real name is Trevon Gardner but he is known among his fans as Skilla Baby. He made his name in the music industry. He gained massive popularity through his rapping and earned the fan’s love. Mostly, he has not shared his personal life information publicly. He loved to keep his personal life private.

Moreover, if we talk about his YouTube channel information he mostly shares his music video. Skilla Baby gained over 178k subscribers on his YouTube channel. There are millions of views of his music video. Skilla Boy is a hardworking boy and an inspiration for the new generation. He works hard to make his life comfortable and luxurious. He is very passionate about dance and music. Skilla Baby is from America. He made his name himself in the city's dynamic hip-hop scene. He released many songs. As we earlier mentioned his real name is Trevon Gardner.