Who Is Slay Queen? Slay Queen Who Killed Her Canadian Boyfriend, Wiki-Bio

Currently, a name is going viral on the internet and people are showing interest in knowing about Safina Diamond. As per the sources, Safina Diamond was found guilty of killing her partner in Canada. Rumors are coming that she is no more. The shocking news is coming that Safina Diamond has killed herself in her chamber. The internet is shattered after learning about her passing news. Many users are thinking that her demise news is fake. An image of Safina Diamond is going viral on the internet. The disturbing image generated a lot of attention from the viewers. This article will help you to learn Safina Diamond’s recent viral news. We will also try to give you the information regarding her passing. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, Safina Diamond was arrested in 2022. She was found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend in the stomach and neck. The disturbing incident occurred when her boyfriend returned from Ghana. As per Safina Mohammed Adizatu’s report who is also known as Safina Diamond, was defending herself during the incident time. A video has also gone viral in which Safina Mohammed Adizatu’s hand is bound with handcuffs and she is going towards the court. Read more in the next section.

Who Is Slay Queen?

In August 2022, she appeared in the District Court for the further inquiry. As per Safina Mohammed Adizatu’s statement, “I am not guilty. During the incident time, I was not present in the house. I was not found the bag in Michael Arku’s room”. During the investigation, were total of nine witnesses were present before the High Court. Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku is the person who identified as the witness but Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku was released by the District Court. The next court hearing was going to take place on December 28. Scroll down the page.

But the rumors are coming that a few days ago, she passed away. A photo is shared on the internet in which she appeared hanging in her room. This creates a huge controversy. The social media users reacted to the photo and described her death as fake. However, the close reports revealed the woman passed away unexpectedly before her court hearing which is fixed for December 28, 2023. The authority has not confirmed the passing of Safina Mohammed Adizatu. Currenlty, Safina Mohammed Adizatu is becoming a discussion topic over the nation due to her passing. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.