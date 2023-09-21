Who is Somorie Moses? NY pimp who hacked woman to pieces and stuffed body parts in freezer pleads guilty

Such a piece of news has surfaced on the internet, after hearing it you all will be shocked. It is being told that a man cut the woman into pieces and stuffed the body parts in the freezer. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident occur? Has an investigation into this accident been started? Have the police caught the criminals who caused this accident? There are many concerns about this accident, including one that people are becoming increasingly curious to know about. Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

Somori Moses, better known as “Sugar Bear” and “Daddy,” has pleaded guilty to murder and s*x trafficking charges in a news that has shocked New York City. Leandra Foster lost her life in a horrific accident of abusive prostitution on January 13, 2017. Leandra Foster lost her life in a horrific accident of abusive prostitution on January 13, 2017. Police have arrested a person named Somori Moses in this accident. While identifying him, the police said that he was 47 years old and now he was facing the serious possibility of spending 15 years behind bars.

Who is Somorie Moses?

While giving their statement on this matter, the police said that he used a sharp knife or saw to cut the victim into pieces. Police reported that he brutally stuffed her head, arms, and legs in a deep freezer inside the apartment and dumped her torso and limbs at a Bronx sanitation site. Police identified the mutilated body of the woman from the tattoo on her leg. Following an investigation into the case, Moses was legally held fully responsible on Friday for preying on women and girls, forcing them to become prostitutes, and then brutally murdering them.

Somori Moses has faced the justice system. After this incident, people have demanded justice for all the victims.