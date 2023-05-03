Who Is Sophie Turner Viral Video: Scandal And Controversy Explained Link

Recently a video has been viral on the social media platforms. The video is a leaked video that has been unintentionally posted by renowned Hollywood actress Sophie Turner. The actress posted a video of her little daughter unintentionally and deleted the video from her Instagram page. She has appealed to her fans not to circulate it and delete it. The actress in a statement admitted that it was an honest mistake which was accidental and requested fans to respect her privacy. But the videos went viral in no time as per information. Our viewers must be interested to know about the actress and about the recent viral video connected to her. Scroll down to get the entire info about the actress.

Sophie Turner ‘The Game of Thrones, fame has issued a statement on her Instagram Story which states “Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram stories. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything about our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate it if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video”. However, we tried to look for the video but the clip has been deleted to our knowledge. Some sources shared that the actress posted an adorable video with her daughter Willa with a dog filter on it.

Who Is Sophie Turner Viral Video

Actress Sophie Turner is married to Joe Jonas and she is the sister-in-law of Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Sophie Turner Jones and Joe Jones were dating since 2016. The couple married twice in two lavished ceremonies in Las Vegas, Nevada and Carpentras, France in 2019. The couple are blessed with two daughters. The couple shares an inseparable bonding. The actress was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019. Last month, Sophie Turner was with Priyanka Chopra as both were attending Jones Brothers Concert in London. Both actresses were on social media platforms with great poses.

Sophie Turner is a protective mom as earlier in 2021 when her first daughter was born she issued a candid message to the paparazzi when some media published photos of her daughter Willa online when the infant was just 10 months old. At that time also she slammed the paparazzi and reiterated, “It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.” The recent video has put again the actress in the limelight. We will be back to you with more updates. Stay tuned…….